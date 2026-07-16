Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IREN (IRE) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IREN, the RSI reading has hit 28.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 50.6. A bullish investor could look at IRE's 28.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), IRE's low point in its 52 week range is $8.83 per share, with $124.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.02. Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IREN shares are currently trading off about 15.6% on the day.
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Further IRE Research:
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