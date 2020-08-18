DeFi-Yield-Hunting Token YFI Explodes to $11K From $32 in One Month

The governance token for yEarn.finance (YFI) has shot up over 32,000% since mid-July as investors have poured hundreds of millions into its protocol, which identifies and exploits some of the best opportunities in the white-hot decentralized finance (DeFi) space.Â

CoinGecko data shows YFI tokens shot up to nearly $11,250 on Tuesday before giving back some gains: they were just $32 when they started trading on July 18.

As the graph below shows, YFI soared past $1,000 the day after launching and was already worth $4,000 by the start of August.

Investors have poured hundreds of millions into yEarn since it launched mid-May. On July 18, the protocol had $9.3 million in total value locked; at press time there were over $600 million, according to DeFi Pulse.

After a relative lull, the token doubled from $5,500 on Sunday to over $11,000 earlier Tuesday before dropping over $1,500 to $9,800 as this article was going to press.

In yEarn, investors deposit digital assets into the protocol which identifies and executes various DeFi trading strategies, offering ROIs of up to 95% on their holdings â the platform taking 5% of total yield as fees.

As a governance token, users can stake YFI in order to determine the overall direction of the protocol along with other token holders.

Helping drive demand is the scarcity of the tokens. There are only 30,000 YFI tokens â a $300 million market cap â with the vast majority already circulating in the ecosystem.

yEarn founder Andre Cronje told CoinDesk the price rise likely came from a combination of scarcity and the fact traders were using YFI in some of the other DeFi protocols.

Many big holders, such as Framework Ventures, are now hoarding YFI tokens for the staking rewards â increasing supply pressures still further, he said.

See also: YAMâs Market Cap Falls From $60M to Zero in 35 Minutes

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.