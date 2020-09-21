Cryptocurrencies

DeFi Yield Farming Aggregator APY.Finance Raises $3.6M in Seed Funding

(Karl Egger/Pixabay)

APY.Finance, a yet-to-launch decentralized finance (DeFi) yield farming aggregator, announced Monday that it has completed a $3.6M seed funding round joined by investors including Arrington XRP Capital, Alameda Research, Cluster Capital and CoinGecko.Â 

  • According to a press release emailed to CoinDesk, APY.Finance is building an automated investment service platform that will allow users to earn yields across a variety of DeFi products in a âin a risk/reward optimized way.â
  • The seed investment will be used for developing the platform, performing audits and risk insurance.
  • DeFi projects offer users incentives to deposit tokens and provide liquidity to their protocols, a practice popularly known as âyield farming.â
  • âYield farming today presents users with a high barrier-to-entry, cost, and risk,â said Will Shahda, CEO of APY.Finance. âAPY solves these pain points by giving users a low-cost frictionless way to pool their liquidity and allocate it across a portfolio of strategies.â
  • APY.Finance said itâs targeting mid-October for a full-scale rollout of its platform.
  • The aggregation platform further plans to issue a native âgovernance token,â APY, to help decision making on its protocol.
  • According to the release, a public sale of APY tokens is expected to kick off this month in what itâs calling an âInitial DEX Offering.âÂ Â 

