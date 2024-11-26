DeFi Technologies’ Valour Launches First Dogecoin ETP

DeFi Technologies (TSE:DEFI) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
DeFi Technologies’ subsidiary Valour Inc. has launched the first Dogecoin (DOGE) ETP in the Nordics on the Spotlight Stock Market, offering investors simplified access to the popular cryptocurrency. This strategic move aims to expand Valour’s digital asset portfolio and address growing investor interest in Dogecoin, fueled by its strong community and high-profile endorsements.
For further insights into TSE:DEFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- BTCC, WGMI: 2 Bitcoin ETFs for Crypto Exposure
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
- Netflix Wins Shareholder Lawsuit Alleging Misleading Growth Forecasts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.