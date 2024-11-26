News & Insights

DeFi Technologies’ Valour Launches First Dogecoin ETP

November 26, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

DeFi Technologies (TSE:DEFI) has released an update.

DeFi Technologies’ subsidiary Valour Inc. has launched the first Dogecoin (DOGE) ETP in the Nordics on the Spotlight Stock Market, offering investors simplified access to the popular cryptocurrency. This strategic move aims to expand Valour’s digital asset portfolio and address growing investor interest in Dogecoin, fueled by its strong community and high-profile endorsements.

