DeFi Technologies’ Valour Launches First Dogecoin ETP

DeFi Technologies (TSE:DEFI) has released an update.

DeFi Technologies’ subsidiary Valour Inc. has launched the first Dogecoin (DOGE) ETP in the Nordics on the Spotlight Stock Market, offering investors simplified access to the popular cryptocurrency. This strategic move aims to expand Valour’s digital asset portfolio and address growing investor interest in Dogecoin, fueled by its strong community and high-profile endorsements.

