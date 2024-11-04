DeFi Technologies’ Valour Achieves AUM Growth and Debt Clearance

DeFi Technologies (TSE:DEFI) has released an update.

DeFi Technologies’ subsidiary, Valour, has seen a remarkable 62% increase in assets under management, reaching C$825 million, driven by strong inflows and investor confidence in their digital asset products. Valour has also eliminated its debt with a C$5.5 million payment and expanded its market offerings in the Nordics, enhancing its strategic position in the digital asset market.

