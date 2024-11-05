News & Insights

Stocks

DeFi Technologies Unveils Bitcoin Yield ETP for Germans

November 05, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DeFi Technologies (TSE:DEFI) has released an update.

DeFi Technologies’ subsidiary, Valour, has launched the world’s first physically-backed yield-bearing Bitcoin ETP for German investors on the Xetra platform. This innovative product offers a fixed yield of 1.40%, providing a simplified way for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without the complexities of managing digital assets. The ETP leverages the Core blockchain network to enhance security and scalability, ensuring investors can earn passive income with confidence.

For further insights into TSE:DEFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DEFTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.