DeFi Technologies Unveils Bitcoin Yield ETP for Germans

DeFi Technologies’ subsidiary, Valour, has launched the world’s first physically-backed yield-bearing Bitcoin ETP for German investors on the Xetra platform. This innovative product offers a fixed yield of 1.40%, providing a simplified way for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without the complexities of managing digital assets. The ETP leverages the Core blockchain network to enhance security and scalability, ensuring investors can earn passive income with confidence.

