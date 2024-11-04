DeFi Technologies Reports Growth and Financial Strength

DeFi Technologies (TSE:DEFI) has released an update.

DeFi Technologies’ subsidiary, Valour, reports a notable 62% increase in assets under management this fiscal year, reaching C$825 million, driven by significant net inflows and investor confidence. Additionally, DeFi Technologies has strengthened its financial position by eliminating debt and expanding its digital asset treasury, while also enhancing its market presence through strategic acquisitions and new product offerings.

