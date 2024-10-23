News & Insights

Stocks

DeFi Technologies initiated with a Buy at B. Riley

October 23, 2024 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

B. Riley analyst Hal Goetsch initiated coverage of DeFi Technologies (DEFTF) with a Buy rating and C$5 price target The company is building financial products that bridge the gap between traditional financial companies, such as banks and brokerage firms, and the emerging ecosystems of digital currencies, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says DeFi has a “strong but volatile” outlook for growth, due the nascent nature of its exchange-traded offering expansion plans and the volatile nature of digital asset prices.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DEFTF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DEFTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.