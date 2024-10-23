DeFi Technologies initiated with a Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley analyst Hal Goetsch initiated coverage of DeFi Technologies (DEFTF) with a Buy rating and C$5 price target The company is building financial products that bridge the gap between traditional financial companies, such as banks and brokerage firms, and the emerging ecosystems of digital currencies, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says DeFi has a “strong but volatile” outlook for growth, due the nascent nature of its exchange-traded offering expansion plans and the volatile nature of digital asset prices.

