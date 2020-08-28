DeFi Studio Framework Labs Leaves Stealth Mode With $8M in Seed Funding
Framework Labs â a new âfintech studioâ that incubates and supports projects in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space â has stepped out of the shadows with the announcement of a successful seed funding round.
- Announced Thursday, the $8 million dollar investment was led by Station 13, a sister entity to sports media and technology holding company JDS Sports.
- Framework Labs sets out to be a âfull stack partner,â helping govern blockchain protocols, providing liquidity to decentralized exchanges, bootstrapping startups and building consumer apps, all with connections to DeFi.
- The firm â launched by the founders of DeFi investment fund Framework Ventures â claims to be the foremost staker on Synthetix and a key node operator providing data for Chainlinkâs oracles.
- âDeFi is not a spectator sport. Active participation, governance, building of consumer products, and advanced trading strategies are all part of the complex process of making a DeFi protocol successful,â said Framework Labs co-founder Vance Spencer in a press release.
- The studio also claims to be the largest liquidity provider on the decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap.
- The seed funding will go towards expanding the firmâs research, trading and engineering teams, providing further liquidity to non-custodial DEXs and incubating startups among other pursuits.
