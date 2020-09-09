Cryptocurrencies

DeFi Protocol Linear Finance Raises $1.8M in Seed Round

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published
(Shutterstock)

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Linear Finance announced the completion of a $1.8 million seed round Wednesday

  • NGC Ventures, Hashed, CMS Holdings, Genesis Block and Kenetic Capital led the investment, while Alameda Research, Evernew Capital, Soul Capital, Moonrock Capital, Black Edge Capital and PANONY also participated, according to a press release.
  • Alongside their investments, NGC founding partner Tony Gu and Hashed co-founder Ryan Kim will join Linearâs advisory board.
  • The funding will go towards accelerating the development of Linearâs testnet and mainnet, as well as promoting its platform, the protocolâs team said in a press release.
  • Linear claims to be the first cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol that can create, trade, and manage synthetic assets.
  • âWith DeFi, we are experiencing one of the most significant and important shifts in our cryptocurrency ecosystem,â said Linear co-founder Kevin Tai.
  • Linearâs new investors bring experience in areas including financial innovation, key market expansion and roadmaps to institutional liquidity, Tai added.
  • Linear Finance has begun integrating with Binance Smart Chain as a layer-two solution to solve challenges facing existing synthetic asset protocols, according to the announcement.
  • The protocol is already working with existing DeFi projects, having announced last week a partnership with oracle network for off-chain data, Tellor.
  • The public sale of Linearâs tokens is expected in mid-September, a spokesperson told CoinDesk.

Edit (11:18 UTC, Sept. 8 2020): Corrected detail of which investors led the funding round.

See also: ParaFi Invests and Begins Staking in Bitfinex Spin-Out Exchange

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular