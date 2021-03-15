Cryptocurrencies

DeFi Projects Cream Finance, PancakeSwap Hit With ‘DNS Hijacks’

Decentralized finance (DeFi) applications Cream Finance and PancakeSwap have reported “DNS hijacks” of their platforms.

According to tweets from both projects, the hijacker is asking for users to input the 12-word seed phrase unique to each crypto wallet in order to steal funds from investor accounts.

Cream and PancakeSwap are urging users to stay away from the applications until the hijack is addressed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

