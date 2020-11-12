Cryptocurrencies

DeFi Project Akropolis Drained of $2M in DAI

Contributor
William Foxley CoinDesk
Published

Decentralized finance platform Akropolis’ yCurve pools have been drained, resulting in the loss of $2 million worth of DAI, according to the team’s Discord channel.

  • Akropolis’ Delphi savings pool was audited twice, the team said in the Discord, once by CertiK and another by an undisclosed team. Akropolis has not responded to CoinDesk’s request for comment.

This is a developing story.

    Most Popular