DeFi Project Aave Raises $25M From Blockchain.com and Other Investors
With decentralized finance (or DeFi) having been the big success story in crypto this summer, investors look to be flocking to grab themselves a stake.
- Aave, one of the largest DeFi projects and provider of decentralized lending and borrowing, announced Monday that it has raised $25 million from investors Blockchain Capital, Standard Crypto andÃÂ Blockchain.comÃÂ Ventures.
- The projectÃ¢ÂÂs CEO, Stani Kulechov, said that the investment would go toward growing AaveÃ¢ÂÂs team to better serve growing Asian markets and bringing DeFi Ã¢ÂÂcloserÃ¢ÂÂ to institutional investors.
- The investors in the strategic raise will take part in the protocolÃ¢ÂÂs staking and governance, per a press release.
- According to data provider DeFi Pulse, Aave is currently the third largest DeFi protocol, with $1.15 billion in cryptocurrency locked in.
- Having seen explosive growth over the summer, the total value locked in all DeFi projects has plateaued somewhat in recent weeks and now stands at $10.79 billion.
- Per price data site CoinMarketCap, AaveÃ¢ÂÂs LEND token is up 2.38% in 24 hours at time of writing.
- However, the protocol is in the process of migrating these over to a new AAVE token, as reported previously.
- The process will ultimately see ownership of the protocol shift over to a Ã¢ÂÂgenesis governanceÃ¢ÂÂ built and approved by token holders.
Also read: Investors Flock to IndiaÃ¢ÂÂs DeFi Scene Months After Central Bank Ban Overturned
Related Stories
- Bitcoin and Ether Rally After GrayscaleÃ¢ÂÂs ETH Trust Becomes SEC-Reporting
- BOJÃ¢ÂÂs Kuroda Says Central Bank Will Start CBDC Experiments in Spring: Report
- China Should Accelerate Rollout of Digital Yuan, Says Central Bank Official
- Central Banks HavenÃ¢ÂÂt Made a Good Case for Digital Currencies: WSJÃ¢ÂÂs Heard on the Street
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.