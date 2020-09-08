DeFi Meets Universal Basic Income With Just-Launched Project From eToro
Multi-asset brokerage platform eToro has begun a new initiative that uses yield farming to hand out free crypto-backed stablecoins, apparently in a bid to promote financial inclusion.
- Called GoodDollar, the project will create and issue dollar-denominated stablecoins ($G) that can be distributed daily to registered users as a form of universal basic income (UBI).
- At launch, each $G token will be backed by dai (DAI) stablecoins, although the plan is to diversify collateral so that each stablecoin is backed by a basket of cryptocurrencies.
- The UBI model is sustained by supporters who deposit underlying assets onto the platform and then yield farm on supported decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, like Compound or Aave.
- Some of the accrued interest is then handed back to supporters, with the rest used as collateral for new $G tokens that are distributed each day.
- GoodDollar is a non-profit funded by donations from eToro. An app and wallet have been released alongside the announcement on Tuesday.
- Per the announcement, GoodDollar says hundreds of new wallets have been created in countries like South Africa and Nigeria, as well as Venezuela.
- An eToro spokesperson told CoinDesk that âover 100,000 G$ have been distributed to over 250 usersâ during the course of a two-week trial.
Read more: Retail Investors Arenât Interested in Crypto Derivatives, Says eToro Executive
Related Stories
- First Mover: SushiSwapâs Billion-Dollar âRug Pullâ Is Thriller to Crypto Geeks
- DeFi Is Hot but Retail Interest Nowhere Close to ICO Frenzy
- Binance Unveils New Product for âYield Farmingâ Crypto Assets
- Fishy Business: What Happened to $1.2B DeFi Protocol SushiSwap Over the Weekend
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.