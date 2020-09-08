Cryptocurrencies

DeFi Meets Universal Basic Income With Just-Launched Project From eToro

Paddy Baker CoinDesk
(CoinDesk archives)

Multi-asset brokerage platform eToro has begun a new initiative that uses yield farming to hand out free crypto-backed stablecoins, apparently in a bid to promote financial inclusion.

  • Called GoodDollar, the project will create and issue dollar-denominated stablecoins ($G) that can be distributed daily to registered users as a form of universal basic income (UBI).
  • At launch, each $G token will be backed by dai (DAI) stablecoins, although the plan is to diversify collateral so that each stablecoin is backed by a basket of cryptocurrencies.
  • The UBI model is sustained by supporters who deposit underlying assets onto the platform and then yield farm on supported decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, like Compound or Aave.
  • Some of the accrued interest is then handed back to supporters, with the rest used as collateral for new $G tokens that are distributed each day.
  • GoodDollar is a non-profit funded by donations from eToro. An app and wallet have been released alongside the announcement on Tuesday.
  • Per the announcement, GoodDollar says hundreds of new wallets have been created in countries like South Africa and Nigeria, as well as Venezuela.
  • An eToro spokesperson told CoinDesk that âover 100,000 G$ have been distributed to over 250 usersâ during the course of a two-week trial.

