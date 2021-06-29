Cryptocurrencies

DeFi Meets AI: Fetch.ai Launches ‘Intelligent Automation’ for Uniswap V2 and PancakeSwap

Contributor
Ian Allison CoinDesk
Published

Related: Ethereum Gas Fees at 6-Month Low as Market Cools, Layer 2 Solutions Ease Congestion

“Rather than constantly monitoring price action and having to manually withdraw liquidity, Fetch.ai DeFi Agents simplify and streamline that whole process for LPs.” 

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: The changing investing landscape, emerging markets, #crypto, and sovereign debt

    Tellimer Group Founder and CEO Duncan Wales discusses the changing investing landscape, emerging markets, #crypto, and sovereign debt.

    4 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular