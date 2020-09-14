DeFi Lender bZx Reclaims $8M Stolen in Sunday’s Attack
Decentralized finance (DeFi) lending project bZx has been able to recover about $8 million in cryptocurrency from an attacker who stole the funds after exploiting a code bug over the weekend.
- Paris Fotis, a spokesperson for the project, said bZx had been able to track down the attacker using his or her on-chain activity.
- The attacker returned the funds after being exposed, according to Fotis.
- bZx said in an incident report that $8 million worth of cryptocurrency had been stolen Sunday by an attacker who exploited a code bug to mint the protocolâs interest-earning iToken, which was used to redeem, and walk away with, digital assets held in various lending pools.
- bZxâs official Twitter account announced earlier today that funds had been restored.
- This was the third, and the largest, attack on the bZx protocol so far this year.
- bZxâs Kyle Kistner declined to tell CoinDesk anything about the attackerâs identity when we initially wrote about the attack early Monday.
- Fotis reiterated this, telling CoinDesk the project wouldnât reveal the attackerâs identity for âlegal reasons.â
See also: Hacker Drains $500K From DeFi Liquidity Provider Balancer
Related Stories
- Bitcoin News Roundup for Sept. 14, 2020
- Bitcoinâs Jump to $10.7K Ends 10-Day Sideways Trend
- Chainlink to Start Supplying Data for Crypto.comâs DeFi Wallet
- First Mover: As Central Banks Print $1.4B an Hour, Bitcoiners Bet on Federal Reserve âCaptureâ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.