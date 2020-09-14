DeFi Lender bZx Reclaims $8M Stolen in Sunday’s Attack

Decentralized finance (DeFi) lending project bZx has been able to recover about $8 million in cryptocurrency from an attacker who stole the funds after exploiting a code bug over the weekend.

Paris Fotis, a spokesperson for the project, said bZx had been able to track down the attacker using his or her on-chain activity.

The attacker returned the funds after being exposed, according to Fotis.

bZx said in an incident report that $8 million worth of cryptocurrency had been stolen Sunday by an attacker who exploited a code bug to mint the protocolâs interest-earning iToken, which was used to redeem, and walk away with, digital assets held in various lending pools.

bZxâs official Twitter account announced earlier today that funds had been restored.

This was the third, and the largest, attack on the bZx protocol so far this year.

bZxâs Kyle Kistner declined to tell CoinDesk anything about the attackerâs identity when we initially wrote about the attack early Monday.

Fotis reiterated this, telling CoinDesk the project wouldnât reveal the attackerâs identity for âlegal reasons.â

