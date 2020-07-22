DeFi Hype Has Sent Ethereum Fees Soaring to 2-Year High: Coin Metrics
Ethereum fees are at a two-year high as the hype around decentralized finance (DeFi) leads to a surge in network activity, according to Coin Metrics.
- Coin Metrics' data shows median transaction fees were just under $0.50 at press time â the highest since early August 2018.
- Transaction fees increase alongside activity to avoid congestion in busy times.
- Ethereumâs median gas price â a component of the transaction fees â has also reached levels not seen since early July 2018, according to Glassnode.
- Connor Abendschien, a research analyst from Digital Assets Data, said a âmassive increaseâ in ERC-20 standard stablecoins had also contributed to a rise in gas prices.
- In a newsletter Tuesday, Coin Metrics analysts argued the spike in transaction fees came from increased network usage related to the DeFi hype.
- Total value locked in DeFi projects recently passed the $3 billion mark, according to DeFi Pulse, having only crossed the billion-dollar milestone in February.
- Ether transferred via smart contracts â a telltale sign of a DeFi transaction â was up to a near all-time high of one million ETH ($242.5 million) a day, Coin Metrics said.
- The number of active ether addresses hit a two-year high a few weeks ago, but fell again as high fees pushed users off Ethereum, Coin Metrics said.
- Richard Rosenblum, a co-founder of digital assets firm GSR, told CoinDesk the gas price spike was part of a wider scalability problem for Ethereum.
