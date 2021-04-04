Cryptocurrencies

DeFi Hedge Fund Force DAO Attacked; FORCE Token Plunges

Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Decentralized finance (DeFi) hedge fund said it suffered an attack early Sunday morning that one analyst said was caused by five attackers, one of whom returned their stolen funds.

  • The price of Force DAO’s native token FORCE plunged on the news and is now down more than 80% in the last 24 hours according to CoinGecko.
  • According to a chain of tweets by Mudit Gupta, blockchain team lead at blockchain software company Polymath, there were five attackers with one of them having returned the funds they stole. The others made off with FORCE tokens worth about US$376,000.

This story is developing.

