DeFi Has a Front-Running Problem. Sparkpool’s Potential Fix Is Launching This Month
Ethereum mining pool Sparkpool will launch its new mining network, Taichi Network, complete with a Ã¢ÂÂprivate transactionÃ¢ÂÂ feature in October, CoinDesk confirmed with Sparkpool co-founder Xin Xu.
The network Ã¢ÂÂwill gradually go onlineÃ¢ÂÂ this month in what could be one solution to decentralized financeÃ¢ÂÂs (DeFi) long-standing problem with front running, the practice of trading based on information about future trades contained in a blockchainÃ¢ÂÂs transaction queue in cryptocurrency markets.
TaichiÃ¢ÂÂs features are Ã¢ÂÂnot designed for selfish usageÃ¢ÂÂ but instead for the Ã¢ÂÂpublic goodÃ¢ÂÂ of the Ethereum ecosystem, Xu told CoinDesk in an email.ÃÂ
Ã¢ÂÂWe will offer Taichi NetworkÃ¢ÂÂs features as infrastructure to the Ethereum [ecosystem], and we will see how the reaction works out then,Ã¢ÂÂ he said. Think of it as a privacy shield meant to level the playing field for all traders.
Sparkpool currently makes up 23% of Ethereum hashing power, according to Etherscan.
EthereumÃ¢ÂÂs dark forest
EthereumÃ¢ÂÂs transaction queue Ã¢ÂÂ called aÃÂ mempool Ã¢ÂÂ is often alluded to as a Ã¢ÂÂdark forestÃ¢ÂÂ due to the predatory nature of arbitrage bots spying on transactions.ÃÂ
First coined by venture capital firm ParadigmÃ¢ÂÂs Dan Robinson, the Ã¢ÂÂdark forestÃ¢ÂÂ metaphor describes bots lurking in a blockchainÃ¢ÂÂs mempool to copy and execute profitable trades before the original executes.
Bot arbitrage has long troubled Ethereum, most notably described in a 2019 Cornell University paper entitled Ã¢ÂÂFlash Boys 2.0.Ã¢ÂÂ
Profits earned by arbitrage bots skyrocketed over the summer months with an average of 50-100 ether (ETH) earned per day in May, according to estimates shared with CoinDesk by one arbitrage trading firm that requested anonymity. These profits climbed as high as 2,000-3,000 ETH per day at the height of the DeFi mania in early September.
Private transaction networks like Taichi can cut a path through the trees, however. The mining party, in this case Sparkpool, opts out of broadcasting the chosen transaction destined for its block to the rest of the network. By not communicating to other mempool lurkers, the minerÃ¢ÂÂs transaction gains a higher degree of safety from hungry bots.
For example, SparkpoolÃ¢ÂÂs latest innovation enabled white-hat hacker Samczun to recently save 25,000 ether worth $9.6 million from broken decentralized finance (DeFi) project Lien Finance, according to a self-published account.
On the other hand, you are entrusting your transaction entirely to Sparkpool, meaning the mining giant could front run you itself more easily.
Xu said disrupting the current front-running issues plaguing DeFi transactions Ã¢ÂÂis definitely a direction worth exploringÃ¢ÂÂ with Taichi.
TaichiÃ¢ÂÂs early days
Certain aspects of Taichi Network are public, including a general domain registered in July 2020, according to WHOIS. The website remains under construction, but describes Taichi as a Ã¢ÂÂviable Proof-of-Stake (mPoS) Ethereum sidechainÃ¢ÂÂ complete with relayers and smart contract capabilities.
Relayers broadcast transactions faster than regular settlements on blockchains by constructing pathways between major nodes. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have their own relayer networks, such as FIBRE and BloXroute.
Sparkpool data website GasNow also includes information on Taichi, describing the network as Ã¢ÂÂgreatly improving the efficiency of transactions broadcastÃ¢ÂÂ by Ã¢ÂÂdirectly pushing received transactions into a mempool of mining pools.Ã¢ÂÂ
