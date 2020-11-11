DeFi Frenzy - The Infrastructure Challenge Delaying Adoption

By Ilia Maksimenka, CEO of PlasmaPay

Approximately 1.7 billion adults do not have bank accounts, according to the 2017 Global Findex survey. While lack of funds remains the major reason for not owning a bank account, other issues such as accounts being too expensive to operate, lack of trust for financial institutions, and distance from financial institutions play a significant role. Bitcoin and digital assets rose to fame on the premise of decentralizing financial markets promising to cater to those who have been restricted from getting a bank account – eliminating middlemen, reducing fees and more efficient transactions, and creating global accessibility. Despite the increase in interest and massive media attention that digital assets received in late 2017, 2020 is drawing to a close and they are yet to achieve mass adoption. Instead of the tsunami effect blockchain enthusiasts hoped for, this rather nascent technology is incrementally disrupting the world’s monetary ecosystem and could soon mark a new phase in the evolution of finance.

Although the frenzy around digital assets may have slowed down, it is undeniable that the industry is maturing and being refined behind the scenes. Giants in traditional finance have been showing confidence in digital assets with PayPal recently enabling customer access to cryptocurrency within its app and JPMorgan’s JPM Coin being used to make a payment for the first time. Today, a niche like Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is being touted as the next step in the revolution of disruptive financial technology. Blockchain companies are building the capacity and infrastructure for cryptos to make a grand entrance as a legitimate fiat alternative.

The Customer

One of the reasons why digital assets are still struggling with mass adoption is the current lack of infrastructure to handle a mass voyage. For example, Visa has the capacity of handling 24,000 transactions per second (TPS). Whereas legacy blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum are limited to only 7 TPS and 15 TPS, respectively. With stats like these, it becomes clearer that something needs to be done about blockchain infrastructures if they are to stand as a viable competitor to traditional systems. Change is typically excruciatingly slow in the traditional financial system and while DeFi is the hottest trend of 2020 in the blockchain space, the transition for new audiences will not happen overnight. Exhibiting an equally efficient solution is not enough to change the minds of mainstream audiences, entrepreneurs need to help those who have been prevented from partaking in traditional finance understand why the digital asset space could have a real impact on their day to day lives. The user experience is the key to the revolution.

The Provider

Among the plethora of projects attempting to jump on the DeFi bandwagon, the missing link remains a solution that is customized for financial needs not only for crypto projects and exchanges, but for real payment companies, banks, and fiat financial apps with zero transaction fees and instant speed. Customers cannot be expected to jump ship until there is an adequate marketplace.

The grand entrance of crypto as a legitimate fiat alternative is imminent. However, there are 4 key problems that infrastructure providers need to solve in existing DeFi ecosystems before this can happen. These hurdles include; high fees, slow transaction speed, complex user onboarding, and fiat on/off-ramp. The roll out of crypto debit and credit cards has been accelerating over recent years with Coinbase announcing the launch of its debit card in the U.S. in October. The growing demand for these cards is evidence of heightened demand from customers and merchants alike and an indication that companies are recognizing the need to make their services accessible to those outside the somewhat insular blockchain community.

When online businesses can integrate cryptocurrencies as a payment option, the customers will follow.

The Evidence

It is one thing to make claims and a totally different ball game backing these claims with results. If DeFi is to achieve cut-through among a mainstream audience, blockchain companies need to provide evidence that these solutions work. Showcasing the benefits to the end-user is crucial and to date has been a serious roadblock for the industry. While adoption varies across the globe, the duty lies with infrastructure providers to provide real advantages to customers and make sure the frenzy doesn’t fizzle out.

There is no question that the market is huge. The settlement market, for example, which comprises banks, remittance companies, and e-wallets, has a market revenue of around $2 trillion with a CAGR of 7%.

The cryptocurrency space and particularly the DeFi niche is becoming more alluring to investors. Centralized exchanges like OKEx are constantly refining their models to accommodate this dynamic industry.

As the industry progresses towards mass adoption, it is necessary to build the infrastructure to support this while never forgetting who the solution is being built for. It is time to stop talking and start creating real access to DeFi assets and scaling the market and infrastructure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.