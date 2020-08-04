DeFi-Focused Derivatives Platform Hedget Raises $500K in Seed Funding
Decentralized derivatives protocol Hedget has raised $500,000 in seed funding.
- According to a press release issued Monday, the round was led by FBG Capital and NGC Ventures, both Asia-based venture firms.
- Hedget is a new Ethereum layer two solution for decentralized options trading, allowing users to buy and sell derivatives using collateral to hedge risk when holding crypto.
- Users can also hedge on positions of debt taken up on lending protocols in the DeFi space.
- The platform believes that options are a ânecessary building blockâ for the maturation of DeFi, according to a blog post.Â
- Talking of why his firm co-led the round, NGCâs managing partner Roger Lim said Hedget would help solve the âpain pointsâ of costly and slow settlements for decentralized options trading.
- The derivatives startup was incubated by Chromia, a scalable blockchain platform designed to support decentralized applications, or dapps.
- Chromia also invested in the seed round, its co-founder, Or Perelman, told CoinDesk.
- With fees on Ethereum now proving âprohibitivelyâ expensive, Perelman said Hedget is further utilizing Chromia as a layer-two solution over Ethereum for complex trading transactions, with only settlements being recorded on Ethereum.
- He added that Hedget had been offered more than $500,000 in the seed investment, but the team had decided to go for âan average number.â
See also: Five Years In, DeFi Now Defines Ethereum
Related Stories
- Chinese Ex-Banker Says Digital Currency Should Replace Fiat Money
- French Judge Orders Trial of Alleged BTC-e Operator Alexander Vinnik
- NetWalker Ransomware Gang Is Storing $7M in Bitcoin in SegWit Cold Storage
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rebounds to $11,400 After Flash Crash as Ether Closes In on $400
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.