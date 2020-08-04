Cryptocurrencies

DeFi-Focused Derivatives Platform Hedget Raises $500K in Seed Funding

Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Decentralized derivatives protocol Hedget has raised $500,000 in seed funding.

  • According to a press release issued Monday, the round was led by FBG Capital and NGC Ventures, both Asia-based venture firms.
  • Hedget is a new Ethereum layer two solution for decentralized options trading, allowing users to buy and sell derivatives using collateral to hedge risk when holding crypto.
  • Users can also hedge on positions of debt taken up on lending protocols in the DeFi space.
  • The platform believes that options are a ânecessary building blockâ for the maturation of DeFi, according to a blog post.Â 
  • Talking of why his firm co-led the round, NGCâs managing partner Roger Lim said Hedget would help solve the âpain pointsâ of costly and slow settlements for decentralized options trading.
  • The derivatives startup was incubated by Chromia, a scalable blockchain platform designed to support decentralized applications, or dapps.
  • Chromia also invested in the seed round, its co-founder, Or Perelman, told CoinDesk.
  • With fees on Ethereum now proving âprohibitivelyâ expensive, Perelman said Hedget is further utilizing Chromia as a layer-two solution over Ethereum for complex trading transactions, with only settlements being recorded on Ethereum.
  • He added that Hedget had been offered more than $500,000 in the seed investment, but the team had decided to go for âan average number.â

