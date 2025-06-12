Markets
DFDV

DeFi Development Enters $5 Bln Equity Line Of Credit With RK Capital Management

June 12, 2025 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) Thursday said it has entered into a share purchase agreement (ELOC) with RK Capital Management LLC.

Under the agreement, the company will have the right to issue and sell up to $5 billion of its shares to RK Capital.

DeFi plans to use the proceeds to accumulate Solana and accelerate growth in SOL per share.

"Unlike other equity offerings, an ELOC enables DeFi Development Corp. to raise capital gradually, when its strategically advantageous, rather than locking in one-time pricing during volatile markets," the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DFDV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.