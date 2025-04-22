DeFi Development Corporation Acquires $11.5 Million in Solana, Enhancing Strategic Crypto Holdings

DeFi Development Corporation purchased 88,164 Solana tokens, increasing holdings to 251,842, valued at $34.4 million.

Quiver AI Summary

DeFi Development Corporation announced the purchase of 88,164 Solana (SOL) for approximately $11.5 million, increasing its total holdings to 251,842 SOL, valued at about $34.4 million. The company's shares outstanding are 1,466,549, with a SOL per share metric of 0.17, reflecting a 62% increase since the last purchase. The newly acquired SOL will be staked to generate yield and secure the Solana network. This transaction is part of a broader treasury policy aimed at accumulating cryptoassets, particularly Solana, following a $42 million financing round. The company also plans to operate Solana validators to enhance network security and reinvest staking rewards. Further details will be provided in upcoming regulatory filings.

Potential Positives

DeFi Development Corporation's acquisition of 88,164 Solana (SOL) signifies a substantial investment of approximately $11.5 million, increasing the company's total Solana holdings to 251,842 SOL valued at around $34.4 million.

The purchase reflects a 62% growth in SOL per share since the last purchase, indicating strong performance in their cryptoasset strategy.

By immediately staking the newly acquired SOL, the company will generate native yield and contribute to network security, enhancing both income potential and operational credibility.

The establishment of a treasury policy focused on accumulating cryptoassets, starting with Solana, positions the company strategically within the growing digital asset space, providing investors economic exposure to the Solana ecosystem.

Potential Negatives

The investment in Solana (SOL) makes the company's treasury highly concentrated in a single cryptocurrency, exposing it to significant volatility and risk associated with the cryptocurrency market.

The press release includes a lengthy disclaimer about forward-looking statements, which may raise concerns about the company's ability to achieve its stated goals and lead to skepticism among investors.

The company may face potential impairment charges if the market price of SOL decreases, which could negatively impact its financial position and investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the recent Solana purchase by DeFi Development Corporation?

DeFi Development Corporation purchased 88,164 Solana (SOL) for approximately $11.5 million, increasing total holdings to 251,842 SOL.

How much is DeFi Development Corporation's total Solana holdings worth?

The total value of DeFi Development Corporation's Solana holdings is approximately $34.4 million, including staking rewards.

What will DeFi Development Corporation do with the newly acquired Solana?

The newly acquired Solana will be staked immediately to generate native yield while securing the Solana network.

What is the purpose of the new treasury policy?

The treasury policy aims to accumulate cryptoassets, primarily Solana, providing investors access to the Solana ecosystem.

How does the company's growth affect share value?

Sol/Share growth has increased by 62% since the last purchase, enhancing the value of shares to $23.47 each.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$JNVR Insider Trading Activity

$JNVR insiders have traded $JNVR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLAKE JANOVER (CHIEF COMMERICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 738,632 shares for an estimated $3,999,996.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JNVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $JNVR stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BOCA RATON, FL, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corporation (Nasdaq: JNVR) (the “Company”) announced today the purchase of 88,164 Solana (SOL) valued at approximately $11.5 million. This purchase brings DeFi Development Corporation’s total Solana holdings to 251,842, valued at approximately $34.4 million – inclusive of staking rewards.





Below is a summary of DeFi Development Corporation’s current SOL position and key per-share metrics as of April 22, 2025:







Total SOL Held: 251,842



Total SOL Held: 251,842



$ Value of SOL Held: approximately $34.4 million



$ Value of SOL Held: approximately $34.4 million



Total Shares Outstanding: 1,466,549



Total Shares Outstanding: 1,466,549



SOL per Share (“SPS”): 0.17, valued at $23.47 per share



SOL per Share (“SPS”): 0.17, valued at $23.47 per share



SOL/Share Growth (“SPS” Growth vs. last purchase): 62%







The newly acquired SOL will be staked immediately, generating native yield while helping secure the Solana network. This transaction marks another allocation from the Company’s recently completed $42 million financing round and continues DeFi Development Corporation’s mission to deploy capital strategically and efficiently when market conditions are attractive.





The Board of Directors approved the Company’s treasury policy on April 4, 2025, authorizing the long-term accumulation of cryptoassets, beginning with Solana. The Company also aims to operate one or more Solana validators, allowing it to stake treasury assets, contribute to network security, and reinvest staking rewards.





Further details regarding the transaction will be included in the Company’s upcoming regulatory filings.







About DeFi Development Corporation







DeFi Development Corporation (Nasdaq: JNVR) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve on the balance sheet will be allocated to Solana (SOL). In adopting its new treasury policy, the Company intends to provide investors a way to access the Solana ecosystem. The Company’s treasury policy is expected to provide investors economic exposure to SOL investment.





We are an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions as well as value-add services to multifamily and commercial property professionals as we connect the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.





We currently serve more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. Our data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of SOL and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of SOL below the value at which the Company’s SOL are carried on its balance sheet; (ii) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (iii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iv) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (v) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s SOL holdings; (vi) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (viii) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and (ix) other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Investor Contact:









ir@defidevcorp.com













Media Contact:







Prosek Partners







pro-ddc@prosek.com

















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.