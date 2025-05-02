DeFi Development Corp. Announces Trading Symbol Change to 'DFDV' on Nasdaq Effective May 5, 2025

DeFi Development Corp. will trade as "DFDV" on Nasdaq starting May 5, 2025, reflecting its corporate name and strategy shift.

Quiver AI Summary

DeFi Development Corp. announced that it will start trading under the new ticker symbol "DFDV" on the Nasdaq Capital Market, effective May 5, 2025, following its recent corporate name change and strategic shift towards a cryptocurrency-focused treasury model centered around Solana (SOL). The company aims to provide investors with exposure to the Solana ecosystem through its treasury policy, which allocates the main portion of its treasury reserve to SOL. Shareholders do not need to take any action regarding this change, and other aspects of the company's operations will remain unaffected. DeFi Development Corp. operates as an AI-powered platform for the commercial real estate industry, serving over one million users annually with data and software subscriptions. The announcement also includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements, highlighting the uncertainties and risks that could impact the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

The company is undergoing a ticker symbol change to "DFDV," indicating a fresh strategic direction and rebranding efforts.

The new treasury policy will focus on holding Solana (SOL), providing investors with increased exposure to the growing cryptocurrency market.

By adopting a crypto-forward treasury model, the company aims to align with evolving market trends and investor interests in digital assets.

Potential Negatives

The decision to shift to a crypto-forward treasury model anchored in Solana (SOL) exposes the company to significant volatility and potential losses associated with the cryptocurrency market.

The press release highlights inherent uncertainties and risks, including fluctuations in the market price of SOL, which could materially affect the company's financial condition.

The company's ability to maintain profitability and manage growth effectively amidst a volatile regulatory environment and economic conditions raises concerns about its future stability.

FAQ

What is the new ticker symbol for DeFi Development Corp.?

The new ticker symbol for DeFi Development Corp. is "DFDV," effective May 5, 2025.

Why is DeFi Development Corp. changing its ticker symbol?

The ticker symbol change reflects the company's corporate name change and its strategic shift towards a crypto-forward treasury model.

How does DeFi Development Corp. plan to use Solana (SOL)?

The company will allocate its treasury reserve primarily to Solana (SOL) to provide investors exposure to the Solana ecosystem.

Will shareholders need to take action due to the ticker symbol change?

No action is required from shareholders due to the ticker symbol change; all trading will transition to "DFDV" automatically.

What type of services does DeFi Development Corp. offer?

DeFi Development Corp. provides data, software subscriptions, and value-added services for the commercial real estate industry.

Full Release



BOCA RATON, FL, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: JNVR)



(“DeFi Dev Corp” or the “Company”) announced today that it will begin trading under its new ticker symbol “DFDV” on the Nasdaq Capital Market, effective at market open on May 5, 2025. The change reflects the Company’s previously announced corporate name change, deemed market effective by Nasdaq from May 5, 2025, and declared effective as of April 17, 2025 (as previously disclosed), and its strategic shift toward a crypto-forward treasury model anchored in Solana (SOL).





As of May 5, 2025, all Company stock trading, filings, and market related information will be reported under the new symbol “DFDV”. The Company’s CUSIP number will remain unchanged, and no action is required from shareholders. No other aspects of the Company’s corporate structure or operations are impacted by the ticker symbol change.







About DeFi Development Corp.







DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve on the balance sheet will be allocated to Solana (SOL). In adopting its new treasury policy, the Company intends to provide investors a way to access the Solana ecosystem. The Company’s treasury policy is expected to provide investors economic exposure to SOL investment.





We are an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions as well as value-add services to multifamily and commercial property professionals as we connect the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.





We currently serve more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. Our data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of SOL and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of SOL below the value at which the Company’s SOL are carried on its balance sheet; (ii) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (iii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iv) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (v) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s SOL holdings; (vi) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (viii) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and (ix) other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Investor Contact:









ir@defidevcorp.com













Media Contact:







Prosek Partners







pro-ddc@prosek.com

















