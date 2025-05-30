DeFi Development Corp. Announces Dual Listing of Options on Cboe and Nasdaq, Expanding Investor Access to DFDV

DeFi Development Corp. announces standardized options for DFDV on Cboe and Nasdaq, enhancing market access and liquidity.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV), the first public company focused on accumulating and compounding Solana (SOL), announced that standardized options on its stock will begin trading on both the Cboe Options Exchange and Nasdaq Options Market starting May 30, 2025. This dual listing is a significant development for the company, offering both institutional and retail investors enhanced tools for hedging and trading DFDV shares. CFO John Han expressed enthusiasm about the increased access and liquidity this will create, solidifying DFDV's position in public markets as a leading crypto-native investment vehicle. The options will be listed under the ticker symbol DFDV, and the company continues to engage in various DeFi opportunities while holding and staking SOL.

BOCA RATON, FL, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV)



(the “Company”) the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced that both the Cboe Options Exchange and Nasdaq Options Market will begin listing standardized options on DFDV effective Friday, May 30, 2025.





The dual exchange listing represents a major milestone in the Company’s capital markets evolution — providing institutional and retail investors with new tools to hedge, trade, or express directional views on DFDV with greater flexibility.





“We’re excited to see options go live across both Cboe and Nasdaq,” said John Han, Chief Financial Officer at DeFi Development Corp. “This expands access, increases liquidity, and further strengthens DFDV’s position as the leading crypto-native Solana vehicle in public markets.”





About DeFi Development Corp.







DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to Solana (SOL). Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.





Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of SOL and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of SOL below the value at which the Company’s SOL are carried on its balance sheet; (ii) volatility in our stock price, including due to future issuances of common stock and securities convertible into common stock; (iii) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (iv) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (v) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (vi) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s SOL holdings; (vii) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (ix) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and (x) other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized, or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







