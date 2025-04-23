Markets

DeFi Development Appoints Fei John Han As CFO

April 23, 2025 — 08:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - DeFi Development Corporation (JNVR) said on Wednesday that it has appointed Fei John Han as Chief Financial Officer.  

Most recently, Han served as CFO at blockchain company Provable, and prior to that, held multiple senior roles at Binance including Vice President of Finance and Head of Finance for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, LATAM, and Canada.

Further, DeFi Development noted that its former CFO, Bruce Rosenbloom, will remain with the company as EVP of finance.

