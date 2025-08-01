Markets
DFDV

DeFi Dev Corp. Signs LOI With Solflare Wallet To Boost Solana Adoption And Co-Marketing

August 01, 2025 — 09:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV), the first public company with a treasury strategy centered on accumulating and compounding Solana, has signed a Letter of Intent to pursue a strategic collaboration with Solrise Group Ltd., creators of the Solflare wallet, which serves over 4 million users.

The partnership aims to drive adoption and awareness of DeFi Dev Corp.'s onchain financial offerings, such as liquid staking and equity, through joint educational initiatives and targeted campaigns.

As part of the agreement, Solflare will become the official wallet for all of the company's marketing and future initiatives. It will also serve as the default wallet across DeFi Dev Corp.'s product ecosystem, with the Solflare Card becoming the standard payment method for employees.

Both companies will co-create educational content to inform users about Solana ecosystem developments and innovations.

DeFi Dev Corp. COO & CIO Parker White said the partnership will accelerate user engagement, promote the company's equity product, and unlock new co-marketing opportunities within the growing Solana ecosystem.

Friday, DFDV closed at $14.05, down 2.29%, and is currently trading at $14.44 in after-hours, up 2.78% on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DFDV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.