DeFi Dev Corp. Signs LOI With Solflare Wallet To Boost Solana Adoption And Co-Marketing

(RTTNews) - DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV), the first public company with a treasury strategy centered on accumulating and compounding Solana, has signed a Letter of Intent to pursue a strategic collaboration with Solrise Group Ltd., creators of the Solflare wallet, which serves over 4 million users.

The partnership aims to drive adoption and awareness of DeFi Dev Corp.'s onchain financial offerings, such as liquid staking and equity, through joint educational initiatives and targeted campaigns.

As part of the agreement, Solflare will become the official wallet for all of the company's marketing and future initiatives. It will also serve as the default wallet across DeFi Dev Corp.'s product ecosystem, with the Solflare Card becoming the standard payment method for employees.

Both companies will co-create educational content to inform users about Solana ecosystem developments and innovations.

DeFi Dev Corp. COO & CIO Parker White said the partnership will accelerate user engagement, promote the company's equity product, and unlock new co-marketing opportunities within the growing Solana ecosystem.

Friday, DFDV closed at $14.05, down 2.29%, and is currently trading at $14.44 in after-hours, up 2.78% on the NasdaqCM.

