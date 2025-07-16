Deferred Hogs About $1 Higher at Midday on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are trading higher this morning after settling mixed on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price had a weighted average of $111.81 on Wednesday morning, up $1.45 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 6 cents at $107.19 on July 14.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value for Wednesday morning was 33 cents higher at $114.35. Pork belly quotes were another $3.33 per cwt higher, with firmer rib and picnic prices also supporting the cutout. Tuesday’s estimated hog slaughter was 474,000 head according to the USDA, taking the weekly total to 941,000. That was 6,000 head below last week and 13,913 head lower than the same week last year.

China’s NBS (National Bureau of Statistics) is reporting that2Q25 pork production in that country was up 1.4% year/year, attributing it mostly to higher slaughter weights. A different ministry had reported that sow numbers at the end of May were up 1.2% for the year.

Aug 25 Hogs are at $104.500, up $0.575,

Oct 25 Hogs are at $88.600, up $1.125

Dec 25 Hogs is at $80.350, up $1.175,

