Defensives weigh on FTSE 100, homebuilders jump

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 up 0.4%

July 9 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 headed lower on Thursday, pressured by a selloff in financial and defensive sectors, while homebuilders jumped on signs of a pickup in the housing sector.

Persimmon PSN.L, Taylor Wimpey TW.L and Barratt Development BDEV.L jumped to the top of the FTSE 100 after data showed buyers returned to Britain's property market last month as it reopened from a coronavirus-led lockdown.

Persimmon also pointed to strong reservations since reopening its sales offices.

The blue-chip index .FTSE was down 0.1%, with consumer staples and utilities stocks the biggest drags. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC added 0.4%, tracking gains in Asian stocks on hopes that an economic recovery in China remained intact. MKTS/GLOB

Recruiter Robert Walters RWA.L jumped 4.8% as it said it was performing in line with market forecasts for the full year despite reporting a fall in second-quarter net fee income.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.