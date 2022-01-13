Defensive sectors lead European stocks lower

European shares slipped on Thursday, weighed down by defensive and travel stocks, on a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases globally due to the Omicron variant and as worries persisted about a tighter monetary policy environment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.2% as of 0825 GMT, with healthcare .SXDP, food & beverage .SX3P and travel .SXTP stocks leading declines.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all adults, while the French Senate approved new measures to tackle the virus, including a vaccine pass.

Germany's largest solar group SMA Solar Technology S92G.DE dropped 7.7% after a second forecast cut for 2021.

Food ingredients maker Chr Hansen CHRH.CO rose 4.6% after reporting quarterly organic revenue growth well above forecasts.

Swiss plumbing supplies firm Geberit GEBN.S slipped 2.3% as it said increased uncertainty made it impossible to give a 2022 outlook for raw materials prices or the construction market overall.

