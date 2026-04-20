Defensive ETFs: A Smart Short-Term Play Amid Peace Talk Uncertainty

Just as markets were turning hopeful on U.S.–Iran diplomacy, weekend setbacks exposed the fragility of the peace process and clouded the path to a lasting resolution, highlighting the erratic nature of both the conflict and negotiations. This points to a prolonged period of instability, with the conflict likely to remain unresolved and tensions acting as a persistent headwind.

As per Bloomberg, tensions rose over the weekend following the seizure of an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman by the United States, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. The Strait of Hormuz remained closed early Monday amid confusion over tanker transit, after Iran reversed its stance within 24 hours. Meanwhile, President Trump issued fresh threats if negotiations collapse.

Per Reuters, progress toward a lasting resolution appeared uncertain, with Iran indicating it would not take part in a second round of negotiations planned before the ceasefire deadline. As quoted on the abovementioned Reuters article, Iran’s state media pointed to the continued blockade, increasingly aggressive rhetoric and Washington’s evolving positions and steep demands as key reasons for rejecting further negotiations.

The CBOE Volatility Index has risen 4.18% over the past five days and 8.35% in a single session, taking its year-to-date gain to 27.54%. After easing last week on optimism around diplomatic progress, the recent spike underscores renewed market volatility and uncertainty following weekend developments.

Elevated Volatility to Dominate the Near-Term Outlook

The Middle East conflict has not only intensified geopolitical complexity in the region but also introduced broader macro headwinds, including rising inflation risks, slower economic growth and heightened global energy security concerns.

At the center of these risks is the Strait of Hormuz, which handles nearly 20% of global oil flows and remains a key source of market volatility. Any prolonged disruption could weigh on the global economy through higher energy prices and inflationary pressures. Moreover, any failure by Washington and Tehran to reach a lasting resolution is likely to keep geopolitical tensions elevated.

Even in the event of a lasting resolution to the Middle East conflict, its aftereffects are unlikely to fade quickly. Risks tied to a potential resurgence in inflation, renewed geopolitical tensions and persistent energy price volatility could continue to weigh on global growth.

The International Monetary Fund has already flagged risks to global growth, even in a ceasefire scenario, as per a CNBC article. Mizuho Bank’s Vishnu Varathan, as quoted on Reuters, highlighted that optimism surrounding a potential deal may be premature, given the persistence of adverse economic effects.

Defensive ETFs to Consider for a Cautious Approach

In a volatile environment, capital preservation and downside protection take center stage. A defensive tilt in the short term looks prudent, as staying cautious may help mitigate downside risks.

Rising volatility is driving investors toward a more risk-averse stance, with investors increasingly favoring conservative investment strategies such as higher allocations to defensive funds. Greater exposure to defensive funds offers investors a balanced risk-return profile, allowing participation in potential upside while providing a buffer against heightened volatility.

Maintaining a long-term investment horizon and staying invested through short-term swings remains critical in uncertain markets. Diversification, alongside a disciplined strategy, plays a central role in managing volatility and mitigating downside risks. For those with portfolios tilted toward higher risk or limited diversification, gradually moving toward a more balanced approach may prove beneficial.

Below, we highlight a few ETFs where investors can consider increasing exposure. With their diversification and tax efficiency, ETFs offer an effective way to build positions in defensive funds.

Consumer Staple ETFs

Increasing exposure to consumer staple funds can bring balance and stability to investors’ portfolios. Investors can allocate more money to consumer staple funds to safeguard themselves against potential market downturns.

Investors can consider Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP and iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF IYK.

Utility ETFs

As a low-beta sector, utilities are relatively shielded from market volatility, making them a defensive investment and a safe haven during economic turmoil. Investors often turn to utilities during downturns due to the steady demand for these companies' services.

Investors should gain from funds like Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU and iShares U.S. Utilities ETF IDU.

Quality ETFs

Amid market uncertainty, quality investing emerges as a strategic response, providing a buffer against potential headwinds. Investors can look at funds like iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF QUAL and Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF SPHQ.

Volatility ETFs

Increasing exposure to volatility ETFs in the short term can be a winning move for investors. These funds have delivered short-term gains during periods of market chaos and may climb further if volatility continues.

Investors can also increase exposure to volatility ETFs like iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN VXX and ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF VIXY.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP): ETF Research Reports

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX): ETF Research Reports

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY): ETF Research Reports

State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.