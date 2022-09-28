Defensive ETF (DBMF) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF DBMF is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 38.2% from its 52-week low price of $25.00/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

DBMF in Focus

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF seeks long-term capital appreciation. It will employ long and short positions in derivatives, primarily futures contracts and forward contracts, across the broad asset classes of equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities. The product charges 85 bps in annual fees (see: all the Hedge Fund ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Hedge volatility ETFs has been an area to watch lately as it could prove beneficial amid market uncertainty. These funds have the potential to stand out and outperform simple vanilla funds in case of rising volatility. Economists warned that the rapid tightening would hurt the labor and the housing spaces, thereby pushing the economy into recession and impacting the stock market.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, DBMF might remain strong given a weighted alpha of 28.16 and 20-day volatility of 10.97%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for risk-aggressive investors, who want to ride on this surging ETF.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.