Defense Wins Ballgames; 3 Top Picks for a Defensive Approach

I’m willing to bet many have heard the saying “defense wins ballgames” from an old coach or anybody with an interest in sports.

Of course, it doesn’t just apply to sports; investors can also use this ideology in their stock selection process.

Low-beta stocks can help strengthen a portfolio’s defense, as these stocks are less sensitive to the broader market’s movements.

And several of them, including – The Coca-Cola Company KO, Walmart Inc. WMT, and Procter & Gamble PG – have seen their earnings outlooks shift positively over the last several months.

Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three over the last year, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On top of improved earnings outlooks, all three reward their shareholders via dividends. Let’s take a closer look at each one.

Walmart Inc.

Walmart, a titan in the retail space with an extensive product catalog, operates through various retail channels, including brick-and-mortar and an e-commerce platform. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WMT’s annual dividend yield currently stands at 1.5%, a few ticks above its Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector average. In addition, dividend growth is apparent; the company’s payout has grown by 2% over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite a challenging business environment, WMT has recently posted strong quarterly results, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by double-digit percentages in back-to-back quarters.

In its latest release, the retail titan reported earnings more than 13% above expectations and penciled in a 3.6% sales surprise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company is an American multinational corporation best known for its flagship Coca-Cola beverage. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Impressively, KO is a Dividend King, showing an unparalleled commitment to shareholders through 50+ consecutive years of increased dividend payouts.

The company’s annual dividend presently sits at 2.9%, modestly above its Zacks Consumer Staples sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Similar to WMT, Coca-Cola has consistently posted better-than-expected earnings, exceeding top and bottom line estimates in seven consecutive quarters.

In its latest release, Coca-Cola raised its organic revenue forecast for its current fiscal year, now expecting growth of 14% - 15% (previously 12% - 13%).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble is a branded consumer products company that markets its products in more than 180 countries. Like the stocks above, PG’s earnings outlook has recently improved, pushing the stock into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The consumer staples titan rewards its shareholders via its annual dividend, currently yielding 2.4% paired with a payout ratio sitting at 63% of its earnings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Still, the company’s valuation multiples could steer away more value-conscious investors; currently, PG shares trade at a 25.7X forward earnings multiple, above the 23.9X five-year median and Zacks sector average.

PG carries a Style Score of “D” for Value.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Low-beta stocks are less sensitive to the market’s movements, helping provide investors with a valuable level of stability and defense.

And after a rough showing from the market in 2022, many are undoubtedly considering adding more defensive stocks to their portfolios.

All three low-beta stocks above – The Coca-Cola Company KO, Walmart Inc. WMT, and Procter & Gamble PG – could be considerations for those looking to heighten their portfolio’s defense.

All three sport a favorable Zacks Rank and reward their shareholders, undoubtedly a strong pairing.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company The (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Procter & Gamble Company The (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.