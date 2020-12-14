Defense Stock Roundup: LMT, BA Win Big Contracts, NOC Inks Divestiture Deal

A decent flow of contracts from the Pentagon along with a couple of divestment and acquisition deals in the past week should have aided major defense contractors’ share price performance. However, the U.S. stock market ended on a disappointing note last Friday, after a COVID-19 aid package proposal worth $900 billion was rejected by Senate Republicans.

This might have marred growth of defense stocks and caused major indices of the Aerospace-Defense space to end in the red zone over the trailing five trading sessions. The S&P 500 Aerospace & Defense (Industry) index lost 1%, while the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense index slipped 0.6% in the aforementioned time period.

Among the past week’s highlights, defense majors namely Lockheed Martin LMT and Bell-Boeing, a joint-venture between Textron’s TXT Bell unit and The Boeing Company BA secured a number of notable deals from the Department of Defense’s daily funding session. Moreover, Leidos Holdings LDOS signed an acquisition deal while Northrop Grumman NOC divested one of its businesses.

Recap of Past Week’s Important Stories

1. Lockheed Martin’s business unit, Sikorsky Aircraft won a modification contract for UH-60M and HH-60M combat helicopters. The deal is scheduled to be completed by Jun 30, 2022.



Valued at $507 million, this contract will be executed at Stratford, CA (read more: Lockheed's Unit Wins $507M Deal for Combat Helicopters ).



2. Bell-Boeing, a joint venture (JV) between Boeing and Bell Helicopter — a unit of Textron secured a modification contract worth $170.4 million involving the V-22 aircraft program. Work related to the deal is scheduled to be completed by September 2024.



Per the terms, the JV will conduct the production and delivery of one CMV-22B variation in quantity aircraft for the U.S. Navy and exercise options for V-22 Common Configuration Readiness and Modernization (CC-RAM) Lot 4 requirements (read more: Bell-Boeing JV Wins $170M Contract to Support V-22 Program).



3. Leidos Holdings has signed an agreement to buy 1901 Group, a leading information technology services and cloud solutions provider, for $215 million in cash. The acquisition is projected to conclude in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions (read more: Leidos Signs Agreement to Acquire 1901 Group for $215M).



4. Northrop Grumman has agreed to sell off its federal IT and mission support services business to Peraton for $3.4 billion in cash. Peraton is an affiliate of Veritas Capital, a private investment firm.



The deal is expected to be closed in the first half of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions (read more: Northrop Grumman to Divest Federal IT Business for $3.4B).

Performance

Over the past five trading sessions, the defense biggies put up a dismal show. General Dynamics GD lost the most, with its shares down 3%, followed by L3HarrisTechnologies LHX.

In the last six months, the industry's performance was a mixed bag. While Textron gained the most with 40.7% surge in share price, Lockheed lost 5.3%.



The following table shows the price movement of the major defense players over the past five trading days and during the last six months.

Company Past Week Last 6 Months LMT -1.34% -5.28% BA -1.02% 23.70% GD -3.02% 1.43% RTX -1.38% 11.64% NOC -2.17% -5.39% TXT -0.36% 40.64% LHX -3.00% -2.06%

