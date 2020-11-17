Pine Island Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Pine Island Capital Partners targeting the defense industry, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. The company offered 5 million fewer units than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 30 million units before decreasing the offering to 25 million units last week. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman John Thain and CEO and Director Philip Cooper, co-founders of private equity firm Pine Island Capital Partners. The company plans to leverage its management team's experience and target defense, government service, and aerospace businesses.



Pine Island Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PIPP.U. Citi acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Defense SPAC Pine Island Acquisition prices further downsized $200 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.