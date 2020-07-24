NavSight Holdings, a blank check company targeting a business that supports national security, intelligence and defense missions, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Reston, VA-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed price, NavSight Holdings would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Robert Coleman, who was the founder and CEO of Integrated Data Systems, which was acquired by ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) in 2003 for an aggregate purchase price of $62.7 million. CFO Jack Pearlstein most recently served as the CFO of Cision (NYSE: CISN). The company intends to initially focus on a target business that provides expertise and technology to US government customers in support of their national security, intelligence and defense missions.



The Reston, VA-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol NSH.U. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Defense SPAC NavSight Holdings files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

