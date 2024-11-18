Defense Metals Appoints New CEO Mark Tory

Defense Metals (TSE:DEFN) has released an update.

Defense Metals Corp. has appointed Mark Tory as their new CEO, effective January 1, 2025, to steer the company’s Wicheeda Project towards a promising future. Tory’s extensive experience in the rare earth sector is expected to be instrumental as the company moves towards completing its Prefeasibility Study in early 2025.

