Defense Metals Appoints New CEO Mark Tory

November 18, 2024 — 05:43 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Defense Metals (TSE:DEFN) has released an update.

Defense Metals Corp. has appointed Mark Tory as their new CEO, effective January 1, 2025, to steer the company’s Wicheeda Project towards a promising future. Tory’s extensive experience in the rare earth sector is expected to be instrumental as the company moves towards completing its Prefeasibility Study in early 2025.

