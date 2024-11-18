Defense Metals appoints Mark Tory as CEO

Defense Metals (DFMTF) announced the appointment of Mark Tory to the position of CEO. Tory will commence his new role January 1, 2025, and will be relocating to Vancouver. His previous executive experience includes managing director of Crescent Gold, after a period as CFO and company secretary

