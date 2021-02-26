Leonardo DRS, a defense product and technology provider being spun out of Leonardo, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. However, this is likely a placeholder for a deal we estimate could raise up to $2.0 billion.



Acquired by Italian aerospace company Leonardo in 2008, Leonardo DRS is a leading provider of defense products and technologies that are used across land, air, sea, space, and cyber domains. Its defense systems and solutions are offered to all branches of the US military, major aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers for deployment on a wide range of military platforms. The company's portfolio includes internally developed proprietary intellectual property and offerings, allowing it to serve as either prime contractor or a sub-contractor on key contracts.



The offering is expected to contain secondary shares only, and the parent is reportedly considering selling 40% of its stake on the IPO.



The Arlington, VA-based company was founded in 1969 and booked $2.8 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DRS. Leonardo DRS filed confidentially on December 10, 2020. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Defense contractor Leonardo DRS files for an estimated $2 billion IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

