Defence stocks’ surge is only getting started

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s defence companies are headed for a prolonged boost. On Sunday, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised https://www.bundesregierung.de/breg-en/news/policy-statement-by-olaf-scholz-chancellor-of-the-federal-republic-of-germany-and-member-of-the-german-bundestag-27-february-2022-in-berlin-2008378 to ramp up spending on tanks, drones and soldiers to 100 billion euros this year, and ratchet up its defence budget to beyond the 2% of economic output expected by NATO countries. Shares in Britain’s BAE Systems and Italy’s Leonardo were up 14%, while Germany’s Rheinmetall and Hensoldt rose 33% and 46%, respectively.

They could be in for another bump. Closing NATO’s funding gap would cost around 62 billion pounds per year, Jefferies analysts reckon. Germany’s news added 3 billion pounds to BAE’s 20.5 billion pound enterprise value. That implies BAE could gain around 3% of this extra revenue, according to a Breakingviews calculation that assumes the group’s current 13% EBITDA margin and a 2023 multiple of 9 times. However, Russia’s recent actions are likely to push other countries, like the United States and Britain, to ramp up their defence spending to far beyond 2%. Hence the potential pot of defence funds could exceed the market’s current expectations. (By Aimee Donnellan)

