Defence minister pushes to extend Israeli sovereignty to West Bank settlements

A leading government hawk called on Wednesday for Israel to establish sovereignty over nearly a third of the occupied West Bank, hours after U.S. Donald Trump announced a Middle East peace plan that Palestinians said amounted to apartheid.
