Defence material maker Saab posts higher profit

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swedish defence material maker Saab SAABb.ST reported a rise in operating earnings for the third quarter and said it had seen continued strong interest in its products as it moved to take advantage of rising military spending in a host of countries.

The company, which focuses on areas such as aeronautics, advanced weaponry and command and control systems, said operating earnings rose to 568 million Swedish crowns ($51.9 million) in the quarter from a year-ago 500 million.

($1 = 10.9449 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

