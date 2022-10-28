Defence material maker Saab posts higher profit

Companies

Swedish defence material maker Saab reported a rise in operating earnings for the third quarter and said it had seen continued strong interest in its products as it moved to take advantage of rising military spending in a host of countries.

The company, which focuses on areas such as aeronautics, advanced weaponry and command and control systems, said operating earnings rose to 568 million Swedish crowns ($51.9 million) in the quarter from a year-ago 500 million.

($1 = 10.9449 Swedish crowns)

