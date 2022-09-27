Companies

Defence manufacturer Saab to produce Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in India

Swedish defence products company Saab will manufacture its Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in India, a top executive said on Tuesday.

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Saab AB SAABb.ST Exec:

SWEDEN'S SAAB EXEC: TO PRODUCE CARL-GUSTAF M4 WEAPON SYSTEM IN INDIA

SWEDEN'S SAAB EXEC: PRODUCTION IN NEW FACILITY IS PLANNED TO START IN 2024

SWEDEN'S SAAB EXEC: COULD USE PRODUCTION FACILITY FOR EXPORTS

