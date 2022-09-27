Defence manufacturer Saab to produce Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in India
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Saab AB SAABb.ST Exec:
SWEDEN'S SAAB EXEC: TO PRODUCE CARL-GUSTAF M4 WEAPON SYSTEM IN INDIA
SWEDEN'S SAAB EXEC: PRODUCTION IN NEW FACILITY IS PLANNED TO START IN 2024
SWEDEN'S SAAB EXEC: COULD USE PRODUCTION FACILITY FOR EXPORTS
