Companies

Defence manufacturer Saab to boost capacity as profit climbs

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

Swedish defence products company Saab will boost capacity to meet rising demand, it said on Friday after posting an increase in first-quarter profit and strong order intake.

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, April 22 (Reuters) - Swedish defence products company Saab SAABb.ST will boost capacity to meet rising demand, it said on Friday after posting an increase in first-quarter profit and strong order intake.

Shares in Saab have soared 65% this year as a growing number of countries announce increased defence budgets as a result of intensifying geopolitical tensions and the conflict in Ukraine.

Saab, maker of the Gripen fighter jet and a range of military and civilian hardware, said that quarterly order intake grew 38% to 8.1 billion crowns.

The company added that it expects further supply chain challenges across the industry and would work to mitigate shortages and ensure delivery of components.

"To meet a further demand, we will also steadily increase capacity," CEO Micael Johansson said in a statement.

Saab posted first-quarter operating profit of 654 million Swedish crowns ($68.8 million), up from 597 million a year earlier.

The company maintained its full-year forecast of 5% organic sales growth and operating profit growth between 8% and 12%.

($1 = 9.5029 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm Editing by David Goodman)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular