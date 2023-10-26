News & Insights

Companies

Defence group Saab's Q3 profit jumps, raises sales outlook

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

October 26, 2023 — 01:41 am EDT

Written by Marta Frąckowiak for Reuters ->

Adds profit details in paragraph 2, outlook in paragraph 3

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swedish defence equipment maker Saab SAABb.ST reported on Thursday a jump in third-quarter operating profit helped by high demand and raised its full-year sales growth outlook.

Operating profit was 859 million crowns ($76.85 million) against a year-earlier 568 million.

The maker of the Gripen fighter jet said it now sees organic sales growth of 19-23% in 2023. Its previous guidance, given in July, was for 16-20% growth.

(Reporting by Marta Frąckowiak, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((marta.frackowiak@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.