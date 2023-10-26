Defence group Saab's Q3 profit jumps, raises sales outlook

Adds profit details in paragraph 2, outlook in paragraph 3

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swedish defence equipment maker Saab SAABb.ST reported on Thursday a jump in third-quarter operating profit helped by high demand and raised its full-year sales growth outlook.

Operating profit was 859 million crowns ($76.85 million) against a year-earlier 568 million.

The maker of the Gripen fighter jet said it now sees organic sales growth of 19-23% in 2023. Its previous guidance, given in July, was for 16-20% growth.

(Reporting by Marta Frąckowiak, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

