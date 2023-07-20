Defence group Saab raises sales outlook after Q2 profits jump

Adds earnings figure, updated outlook, background

COPENHAGEN, July 20 (Reuters) - Swedish defence equipment maker Saab SAABb.ST reported on Thursday a 44% rise in second-quarter operating profit, citing a solid order intake, and raised its organic sales growth guidance for the full year.

Operating profit at Saab, maker of the Gripen fighter jet, was 1.06 billion crowns ($103.5 million), up from 738 million a year earlier.

The company said it now expected organic sales growth of 16-20% in 2023, against previous guidance for 15%.

