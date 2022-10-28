Defence group Saab profit rises with eyes on capacity ramp-up

Adds detail, background, CEO quotes

STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Swedish defence material maker Saab SAABb.ST reported a rise in operating earnings for the third quarter and said it had seen continued strong interest in its products as it moved to take advantage of rising military spending in a host of countries.

The company, which focuses on areas such as aeronautics, advanced weaponry and command and control systems, said on Friday operating earnings rose to 568 million Swedish crowns ($51.9 million) in the quarter from a year-ago 500 million.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised tensions between Moscow and the West to levels unseen since the height of the Cold War with countries across Europe scrambling to re-arm and secure contracts with makers of military equipment such as Saab.

Saab, for whom the Swedish armed forces remain the reference customer, said order intake fell year-on-year in the third quarter due to two major orders in the year-ago quarter, but bookings in the year through September were up 6% to lift its backlog to 112 billion crowns.

Along with other Western countries, Sweden is in the process of boosting defence spending sharply and has applied to join NATO, seen opening up new business opportunities.

"Whilst procurement processes take time before being translated into orders, we are preparing our operations for future demand and have taken initiatives to invest in increased capacity and to recruit the right competences," CEO Micael Johansson said in a statement.

Saab, maker of the Gripen fighter jet and competitor to U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin LMT.N, France's Dassault and Britain's BAE Systems BAES.L, said it had added a net 500 staff so far this year.

"We reconfirm our full year estimate of the operating income to improve at the upper end of our outlook range of 8-12%," Johansson said.

($1 = 10.9449 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((Niklas.Pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

