Deewin Tianxia Declares Final Dividend for 2023

May 30, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

Deewin Tianxia Co. Ltd Class H (HK:2418) has released an update.

Deewin Tianxia Co., Ltd has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.4076 per 10 shares for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, with an updated payment in HKD at 0.4477 per 10 shares, reflecting the current exchange rate. Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisors regarding potential withholding taxes on dividends, which may vary based on the shareholder’s country of residence. The key dates for shareholders include an ex-dividend date of June 3, 2024, and a payment date set for August 23, 2024.

