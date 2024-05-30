News & Insights

Stocks

Deewin Tianxia Co. Ltd Shareholders Approve Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Deewin Tianxia Co. Ltd Class H (HK:2418) has released an update.

Deewin Tianxia Co. Ltd successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM), H Share Class Meeting, and Domestic Share Class Meeting, with resolutions passed as proposed. Shareholders representing a significant majority of voting rights were in attendance, indicating robust participation in the company’s decision-making process. The meetings were held in compliance with local laws and the company’s Articles of Association, ensuring legal and valid proceedings.

For further insights into HK:2418 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.