Deewin Tianxia Co. Ltd Shareholders Approve Resolutions

Deewin Tianxia Co. Ltd Class H (HK:2418) has released an update.

Deewin Tianxia Co. Ltd successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM), H Share Class Meeting, and Domestic Share Class Meeting, with resolutions passed as proposed. Shareholders representing a significant majority of voting rights were in attendance, indicating robust participation in the company’s decision-making process. The meetings were held in compliance with local laws and the company’s Articles of Association, ensuring legal and valid proceedings.

