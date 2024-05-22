Deewin Tianxia Cancels Millions of Repurchased Shares

Deewin Tianxia Co. Ltd Class H (HK:2418) has released an update.

Deewin Tianxia Co., Ltd has announced the cancellation of 54,606,000 repurchased H Shares, which is about 2.44% of their total issued share capital and 9.00% of their issued H Shares, effectively reducing the company’s total number of shares. This move follows the authorization given at the company’s recent general meetings. The share cancellation is expected to impact the share structure of the company, which is a significant move for shareholders and potential investors.

